South Carolina vs. UCLA Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament Sweet 16
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 11:44 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Saturday's contest between the South Carolina Gamecocks (34-0) and the UCLA Bruins (27-9) at Bon Secours Wellness Arena has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 74-58 and heavily favors South Carolina to take home the win. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on March 25.
Their last time out, the Gamecocks won on Sunday 76-45 against South Florida.
South Carolina vs. UCLA Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina
South Carolina vs. UCLA Score Prediction
- Prediction: South Carolina 74, UCLA 58
South Carolina Schedule Analysis
- The Gamecocks beat the No. 5-ranked Stanford Cardinal, 76-71, on November 20, which goes down as their signature win of the season.
- The Gamecocks have the most Quadrant 1 wins in the nation (15).
- South Carolina has eight wins against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the ninth-most in Division 1.
- The Gamecocks have seven wins against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 47th-most in the country.
South Carolina 2022-23 Best Wins
- 76-71 on the road over Stanford (No. 5/AP Poll) on November 20
- 81-77 on the road over UConn (No. 6/AP Poll) on February 5
- 88-64 at home over LSU (No. 9/AP Poll) on February 12
- 81-56 on the road over Maryland (No. 7/AP Poll) on November 11
- 74-58 over Tennessee (No. 24/AP Poll) on March 5
UCLA Schedule Analysis
- On March 3, the Bruins captured their best win of the season, a 69-65 victory over the Stanford Cardinal, who rank No. 5 in the AP's Top 25.
- Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Bruins are 11-9 (.550%) -- tied for the sixth-most wins, but also tied for the 38th-most defeats.
- UCLA has five wins against Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 35th-most in Division 1.
- Against Quadrant 3 teams (according to the RPI), the Gamecocks are 7-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 47th-most wins.
UCLA 2022-23 Best Wins
- 69-65 over Stanford (No. 5/AP Poll) on March 3
- 80-63 over Tennessee (No. 24/AP Poll) on November 20
- 82-73 at home over Oklahoma (No. 16/AP Poll) on March 20
- 73-59 over Arizona (No. 25/AP Poll) on March 2
- 67-57 at home over Oregon (No. 26) on February 12
South Carolina Performance Insights
- The Gamecocks' +1034 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 30.4 points per game) is a result of scoring 81 points per game (sixth in college basketball) while allowing 50.6 per contest (first in college basketball).
- South Carolina's offense has been less productive in SEC tilts this year, putting up 80 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 81 PPG.
- The Gamecocks are averaging 84.8 points per game at home. On the road, they are averaging 77.2 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, South Carolina is surrendering 46.9 points per game in home games. Away from home, it is allowing 54.2.
- The Gamecocks have seen a downturn in scoring recently, racking up 78 points per game in their last 10 contests, three points fewer than the 81 they've scored this season.
UCLA Performance Insights
- The Bruins put up 70.5 points per game (76th in college basketball) while allowing 61.8 per outing (103rd in college basketball). They have a +314 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 8.7 points per game.
- UCLA has averaged 2.8 fewer points in Pac-12 action (67.7) than overall (70.5).
- At home, the Bruins average 71.9 points per game. Away, they score 67.4.
- UCLA is allowing fewer points at home (58.8 per game) than on the road (65.4).
- While the Bruins are posting 70.5 points per game in 2022-23, they have fallen short of that in their previous 10 games, producing 69.1 points per contest.
