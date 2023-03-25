Saturday's game at Bon Secours Wellness Arena has the South Carolina Gamecocks (34-0) squaring off against the UCLA Bruins (27-9) at 2:00 PM ET (on March 25). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 74-58 win as our model heavily favors South Carolina.

The Gamecocks came out on top in their last outing 76-45 against South Florida on Sunday.

South Carolina vs. UCLA Game Info

When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch every women's tournament game and other live sports without cable!

South Carolina vs. UCLA Score Prediction

Prediction: South Carolina 74, UCLA 58

South Carolina Schedule Analysis

The Gamecocks beat the No. 5-ranked Stanford Cardinal, 76-71, on November 20, which goes down as their signature victory of the season.

The Gamecocks have the most Quadrant 1 victories in the nation (15).

When facing Quadrant 2 teams, South Carolina is 8-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the ninth-most wins.

When facing Quadrant 3 opponents, the Gamecocks are 7-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 47th-most wins.

South Carolina 2022-23 Best Wins

76-71 on the road over Stanford (No. 5/AP Poll) on November 20

81-77 on the road over UConn (No. 6/AP Poll) on February 5

88-64 at home over LSU (No. 9/AP Poll) on February 12

81-56 on the road over Maryland (No. 7/AP Poll) on November 11

74-58 over Tennessee (No. 24/AP Poll) on March 5

UCLA Schedule Analysis

When the Bruins beat the Stanford Cardinal (No. 5 in the AP's Top 25) on March 3 by a score of 69-65, it was their signature win of the season thus far.

The Bruins have tied for the sixth-most Quadrant 1 wins in the nation (11), but also have tied for the 38th-most Quadrant 1 defeats (nine).

UCLA has five wins over Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 35th-most in the country.

Against Quadrant 3 opponents (according to the RPI), the Gamecocks are 7-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 47th-most wins.

UCLA 2022-23 Best Wins

69-65 over Stanford (No. 5/AP Poll) on March 3

80-63 over Tennessee (No. 24/AP Poll) on November 20

82-73 at home over Oklahoma (No. 16/AP Poll) on March 20

73-59 over Arizona (No. 25/AP Poll) on March 2

67-57 at home over Oregon (No. 26) on February 12

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

South Carolina Performance Insights

The Gamecocks are outscoring opponents by 30.4 points per game with a +1034 scoring differential overall. They put up 81 points per game (sixth in college basketball) and give up 50.6 per outing (first in college basketball).

Offensively, South Carolina is tallying 80 points per game this year in conference tilts. To compare, its overall average (81 points per game) is 1 PPG higher.

The Gamecocks are averaging 84.8 points per game when playing at home. In away games, they are averaging 77.2 points per contest.

South Carolina cedes 46.9 points per game when playing at home this year, compared to 54.2 in away games.

On the offensive side of the ball, the Gamecocks have struggled over their last 10 games, scoring 78 points per contest over that span compared to the 81 they've racked up over the course of this season.

UCLA Performance Insights