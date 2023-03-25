How to Watch the South Carolina vs. UCLA Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 8:11 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
This Sweet 16 NCAA Tournament matchup between the No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks (34-0) and No. 4 UCLA Bruins (27-9) will determine which of the teams is heading to the N/A Region bracket final when it tips off on Saturday at Bon Secours Wellness Arena, beginning at 2:00 PM.
South Carolina Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina
- TV: ESPN
South Carolina vs. UCLA Scoring Comparison
- The Bruins' 70.5 points per game are 19.9 more points than the 50.6 the Gamecocks allow.
- When it scores more than 50.6 points, UCLA is 22-8.
- South Carolina is 27-0 when it allows fewer than 70.5 points.
- The Gamecocks put up 19.2 more points per game (81) than the Bruins allow (61.8).
- South Carolina has a 28-0 record when putting up more than 61.8 points.
- UCLA has a 21-8 record when giving up fewer than 81 points.
- The Gamecocks are making 46.7% of their shots from the field, 7.5% higher than the Bruins concede to opponents (39.2%).
- The Bruins shoot 39.5% from the field, 8.3% higher than the Gamecocks allow.
South Carolina Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/5/2023
|Tennessee
|W 74-58
|Bon Secours Wellness Arena
|3/17/2023
|Norfolk State
|W 72-40
|Colonial Life Arena
|3/19/2023
|South Florida
|W 76-45
|Colonial Life Arena
|3/25/2023
|UCLA
|-
|Bon Secours Wellness Arena
