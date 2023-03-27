Monday's game between the South Carolina Gamecocks (35-0) and the Maryland Terrapins (28-6) at Bon Secours Wellness Arena should be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 76-63 and heavily favors South Carolina to take home the win. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on March 27.

The Gamecocks won their last outing 59-43 against UCLA on Saturday.

South Carolina vs. Maryland Game Info

When: Monday, March 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina

Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN

South Carolina vs. Maryland Score Prediction

Prediction: South Carolina 76, Maryland 63

South Carolina Schedule Analysis

The Gamecocks defeated the No. 5 Stanford Cardinal in a 76-71 win on November 20, which was their best win of the season.

The Gamecocks have 16 wins against Quadrant 1 opponents, the most in the country.

South Carolina has eight wins versus Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the eighth-most in the country.

When facing Quadrant 3 teams, the Gamecocks are 7-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 47th-most wins.

South Carolina 2022-23 Best Wins

76-71 on the road over Stanford (No. 5/AP Poll) on November 20

81-77 on the road over UConn (No. 6/AP Poll) on February 5

88-64 at home over LSU (No. 9/AP Poll) on February 12

81-56 on the road over Maryland (No. 7/AP Poll) on November 11

74-58 over Tennessee (No. 24/AP Poll) on March 5

Maryland Schedule Analysis

The Terrapins' best win this season came in a 96-68 victory over the No. 3 Iowa Hawkeyes on February 21.

Against Quadrant 1 teams, the Terrapins are 12-4 (.750%) -- tied for the fifth-most wins.

Maryland 2022-23 Best Wins

96-68 at home over Iowa (No. 3/AP Poll) on February 21

85-78 at home over UConn (No. 6/AP Poll) on December 11

76-59 over Notre Dame (No. 10/AP Poll) on March 25

74-72 on the road over Notre Dame (No. 10/AP Poll) on December 1

76-74 on the road over Ohio State (No. 12/AP Poll) on February 24

South Carolina Performance Insights

The Gamecocks outscore opponents by 30.0 points per game (scoring 80.4 points per game to rank seventh in college basketball while allowing 50.4 per contest to rank first in college basketball) and have a +1050 scoring differential overall.

In conference tilts, South Carolina scores fewer points per game (80.0) than its season average (80.4).

Offensively, the Gamecocks have fared better in home games this season, putting up 84.8 points per game, compared to 77.2 per game in away games.

South Carolina cedes 46.9 points per game when playing at home this season, compared to 54.2 in away games.

The Gamecocks' offense has been less effective over their last 10 games, putting up 78.0 points a contest compared to the 80.4 they've averaged this season.

Maryland Performance Insights