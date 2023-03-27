Monday's contest features the South Carolina Gamecocks (35-0) and the Maryland Terrapins (28-6) matching up at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 76-63 victory for heavily favored South Carolina according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on March 27.

Their last time out, the Gamecocks won on Saturday 59-43 against UCLA.

South Carolina vs. Maryland Game Info

When: Monday, March 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, March 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina

Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch every women's tournament game and other live sports without cable!

South Carolina vs. Maryland Score Prediction

Prediction: South Carolina 76, Maryland 63

South Carolina Schedule Analysis

The Gamecocks beat the No. 5-ranked Stanford Cardinal, 76-71, on November 20, which goes down as their signature win of the season.

The Gamecocks have 16 wins against Quadrant 1 teams, the most in Division 1.

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, South Carolina is 8-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the eighth-most wins.

The Gamecocks have tied for the 47th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the nation (seven).

South Carolina 2022-23 Best Wins

76-71 on the road over Stanford (No. 5/AP Poll) on November 20

81-77 on the road over UConn (No. 6/AP Poll) on February 5

88-64 at home over LSU (No. 9/AP Poll) on February 12

81-56 on the road over Maryland (No. 7/AP Poll) on November 11

74-58 over Tennessee (No. 24/AP Poll) on March 5

Maryland Schedule Analysis

The Terrapins' signature win of the season came in a 96-68 victory against the No. 3 Iowa Hawkeyes on February 21.

Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Terrapins are 12-4 (.750%) -- tied for the fifth-most wins.

The Gamecocks have tied for the 47th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the country based on the RPI (seven).

Maryland 2022-23 Best Wins

96-68 at home over Iowa (No. 3/AP Poll) on February 21

85-78 at home over UConn (No. 6/AP Poll) on December 11

76-59 over Notre Dame (No. 10/AP Poll) on March 25

74-72 on the road over Notre Dame (No. 10/AP Poll) on December 1

76-74 on the road over Ohio State (No. 12/AP Poll) on February 24

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

South Carolina Performance Insights

The Gamecocks' +1050 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 30.0 points per game) is a result of scoring 80.4 points per game (seventh in college basketball) while allowing 50.4 per contest (first in college basketball).

Offensively, South Carolina is tallying 80 points per game this season in conference contests. To compare, its overall average (80.4 points per game) is 0.4 PPG higher.

When playing at home, the Gamecocks are scoring 7.6 more points per game (84.8) than they are on the road (77.2).

Defensively, South Carolina has been better in home games this year, surrendering 46.9 points per game, compared to 54.2 away from home.

The Gamecocks' offense has been less effective over their last 10 games, scoring 75.1 points a contest compared to the 80.4 they've averaged this year.

Maryland Performance Insights