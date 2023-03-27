Monday's contest between the South Carolina Gamecocks (35-0) and Maryland Terrapins (28-6) squaring off at Bon Secours Wellness Arena has a projected final score of 76-63 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored South Carolina, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET on March 27.

Last time out, the Gamecocks won on Saturday 59-43 against UCLA.

South Carolina vs. Maryland Game Info

When: Monday, March 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina

Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN

South Carolina vs. Maryland Score Prediction

Prediction: South Carolina 76, Maryland 63

South Carolina Schedule Analysis

When the Gamecocks beat the Stanford Cardinal (No. 5 in the AP's Top 25) on November 20 by a score of 76-71, it was their best victory of the season thus far.

The Gamecocks have 16 wins versus Quadrant 1 opponents, the most in Division 1.

Against Quadrant 2 teams, South Carolina is 8-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the eighth-most wins.

Against Quadrant 3 opponents, the Gamecocks are 7-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 47th-most victories.

South Carolina 2022-23 Best Wins

76-71 on the road over Stanford (No. 5/AP Poll) on November 20

81-77 on the road over UConn (No. 6/AP Poll) on February 5

88-64 at home over LSU (No. 9/AP Poll) on February 12

81-56 on the road over Maryland (No. 7/AP Poll) on November 11

74-58 over Tennessee (No. 24/AP Poll) on March 5

South Carolina Performance Insights