The No. 1 seed South Carolina Gamecocks (35-0) and No. 2 seed Maryland Terrapins (28-6) will play for a spot in the NCAA Tournament Final Four on Monday at Bon Secours Wellness Arena, starting at 7:00 PM.

South Carolina vs. Maryland Scoring Comparison

  • The Terrapins' 79.3 points per game are 28.9 more points than the 50.4 the Gamecocks allow to opponents.
  • Maryland is 24-5 when it scores more than 50.4 points.
  • South Carolina has a 29-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 79.3 points.
  • The Gamecocks record 12.2 more points per game (80.4) than the Terrapins give up (68.2).
  • South Carolina has a 24-0 record when putting up more than 68.2 points.
  • Maryland is 22-2 when allowing fewer than 80.4 points.
  • The Gamecocks are making 46.4% of their shots from the field, 5.2% higher than the Terrapins concede to opponents (41.2%).
  • The Terrapins make 44.6% of their shots from the field, 13.4% higher than the Gamecocks' defensive field-goal percentage.

South Carolina Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
3/17/2023 Norfolk State W 72-40 Colonial Life Arena
3/19/2023 South Florida W 76-45 Colonial Life Arena
3/25/2023 UCLA W 59-43 Bon Secours Wellness Arena
3/27/2023 Maryland - Bon Secours Wellness Arena

