The Charlotte Hornets (25-51) will be monitoring five players on the injury report, including LaMelo Ball, as they ready for their Tuesday, March 28 game against the Oklahoma City Thunder (37-38) at Paycom Center, which tips at 8:00 PM ET.

The Hornets came out on top in their most recent matchup 110-104 against the Mavericks on Sunday. Gordon Hayward scored a team-best 22 points for the Hornets in the win.

Charlotte Hornets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG LaMelo Ball PG Out For Season Ankle 23.3 6.4 8.4 Gordon Hayward SF Questionable Ankle 14.7 4.3 4.1 Cody Martin SF Out Knee 5 3.4 1.6 Kelly Oubre Jr. SF Questionable Shoulder 20.3 5.2 1.1 Terry Rozier PG Out Foot 21.1 4.1 5.1

Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel -- sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Report Today

Thunder Injuries: Kenrich Williams: Out For Season (Wrist), Lindy Waters III: Out (Foot), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Out (Ankle)

Hornets vs. Thunder Game Info

When: Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: BSOK and BSSE

Watch the NBA and other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with fuboTV.

Hornets Season Insights

The Hornets score 5.1 fewer points per game (111.1) than the Thunder allow (116.2).

Charlotte has put together a 16-6 record in games it scores more than 116.2 points.

While the Hornets are posting 111.1 points per game in 2022-23, they have fallen short of that over their past 10 games, amassing 106.8 points per contest.

Charlotte connects on 10.6 three-pointers per game (27th in the league), 1.8 fewer than its opponents.

The Hornets average 109.7 points per 100 possessions (26th in league), while allowing 113.7 points per 100 possessions (21st in NBA).

Hornets vs. Thunder Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Thunder -9 227

Want to place a bet on this matchup? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.