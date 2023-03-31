The Charlotte Hornets (26-51), on Friday, March 31, 2023 at Spectrum Center, will attempt to extend a three-game winning streak when hosting the Chicago Bulls (36-40). This game is at 7:00 PM ET on BSSE and NBCS-CHI.

In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Bulls vs. Hornets matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Hornets vs. Bulls Game Info

Date: Friday, March 31, 2023

Friday, March 31, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and NBCS-CHI

BSSE and NBCS-CHI Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Spectrum Center

Hornets vs. Bulls Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Hornets vs. Bulls Betting Trends

The Bulls score 113.3 points per game (20th in the NBA) and give up 112.5 (eighth in the league) for a +61 scoring differential overall.

The Hornets' -450 scoring differential (being outscored by 5.8 points per game) is a result of putting up 111.5 points per game (27th in NBA) while giving up 117.3 per contest (22nd in league).

The teams combine to score 224.8 points per game, 0.8 more points than this matchup's total.

Opponents of these two teams average 229.8 combined points per game, 5.8 more points than this matchup's total.

Chicago has put together a 37-38-1 ATS record so far this year.

Charlotte has covered 34 times in 77 chances against the spread this season.

Hornets and Bulls NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Hornets - - - Bulls +100000 +25000 +320

