South Carolina vs. Iowa Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament Final Four
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 3:39 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Friday's contest between the South Carolina Gamecocks (36-0) and Iowa Hawkeyes (30-6) going head to head at American Airlines Center has a projected final score of 77-68 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of South Carolina, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will begin at 9:30 PM ET on March 31.
The Gamecocks head into this contest on the heels of an 86-75 win against Maryland on Monday.
South Carolina vs. Iowa Game Info
- When: Friday, March 31, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
South Carolina vs. Iowa Score Prediction
- Prediction: South Carolina 77, Iowa 68
South Carolina Schedule Analysis
- The Gamecocks' best win this season came in a 76-71 victory against the No. 5 Stanford Cardinal on November 20.
- The Gamecocks have the most Quadrant 1 wins in the country (17).
- Against Quadrant 2 opponents, South Carolina is 8-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the eighth-most wins.
- The Gamecocks have seven wins against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 47th-most in Division 1.
South Carolina 2022-23 Best Wins
- 76-71 on the road over Stanford (No. 5/AP Poll) on November 20
- 81-77 on the road over UConn (No. 6/AP Poll) on February 5
- 88-64 at home over LSU (No. 9/AP Poll) on February 12
- 86-75 over Maryland (No. 7/AP Poll) on March 27
- 81-56 on the road over Maryland (No. 7/AP Poll) on November 11
Iowa Schedule Analysis
- The Hawkeyes took down the No. 2 Indiana Hoosiers in an 86-85 win on February 26, which was their best victory of the season.
- The Hawkeyes have 13 wins over Quadrant 1 opponents, the fifth-most in the country.
- Iowa has eight wins against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the eighth-most in Division 1.
- The Gamecocks have tied for the 47th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the country according to the RPI (seven).
Iowa 2022-23 Best Wins
- 86-85 at home over Indiana (No. 2/AP Poll) on February 26
- 96-82 at home over Maryland (No. 7/AP Poll) on February 2
- 89-84 over Maryland (No. 7/AP Poll) on March 4
- 70-57 at home over Iowa State (No. 17/AP Poll) on December 7
- 83-72 on the road over Ohio State (No. 12/AP Poll) on January 23
South Carolina Performance Insights
- The Gamecocks are outscoring opponents by 29.4 points per game with a +1061 scoring differential overall. They put up 80.5 points per game (seventh in college basketball) and give up 51.1 per contest (third in college basketball).
- On offense, South Carolina is averaging 80 points per game this season in conference action. As a comparison, its season average (80.5 points per game) is 0.5 PPG higher.
- The Gamecocks are averaging 84.8 points per game this year at home, which is 7.6 more points than they're averaging when playing on the road (77.2).
- South Carolina is surrendering 46.9 points per game this year at home, which is 7.3 fewer points than it is allowing away from home (54.2).
- The Gamecocks have seen a decrease in scoring recently, putting up 75 points per game in their last 10 outings, 5.5 points fewer than the 80.5 they've scored this season.
Iowa Performance Insights
- The Hawkeyes put up 87.6 points per game (first in college basketball) while allowing 70.9 per contest (318th in college basketball). They have a +602 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 16.7 points per game.
- In 2022-23, Iowa has put up 89.2 points per game in Big Ten play, and 87.6 overall.
- At home the Hawkeyes are scoring 89.4 points per game, 3.5 more than they are averaging on the road (85.9).
- In 2022-23 Iowa is conceding 13.5 fewer points per game at home (65) than on the road (78.5).
- In their last 10 games, the Hawkeyes are scoring 85 points per contest, compared to their season average of 87.6.
