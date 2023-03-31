Friday's contest between the South Carolina Gamecocks (36-0) and Iowa Hawkeyes (30-6) going head to head at American Airlines Center has a projected final score of 77-68 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of South Carolina, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will begin at 9:30 PM ET on March 31.

The Gamecocks head into this contest on the heels of an 86-75 win against Maryland on Monday.

South Carolina vs. Iowa Game Info

When: Friday, March 31, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN

South Carolina vs. Iowa Score Prediction

Prediction: South Carolina 77, Iowa 68

South Carolina Schedule Analysis

The Gamecocks' best win this season came in a 76-71 victory against the No. 5 Stanford Cardinal on November 20.

The Gamecocks have the most Quadrant 1 wins in the country (17).

Against Quadrant 2 opponents, South Carolina is 8-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the eighth-most wins.

The Gamecocks have seven wins against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 47th-most in Division 1.

South Carolina 2022-23 Best Wins

76-71 on the road over Stanford (No. 5/AP Poll) on November 20

81-77 on the road over UConn (No. 6/AP Poll) on February 5

88-64 at home over LSU (No. 9/AP Poll) on February 12

86-75 over Maryland (No. 7/AP Poll) on March 27

81-56 on the road over Maryland (No. 7/AP Poll) on November 11

Iowa Schedule Analysis

The Hawkeyes took down the No. 2 Indiana Hoosiers in an 86-85 win on February 26, which was their best victory of the season.

The Hawkeyes have 13 wins over Quadrant 1 opponents, the fifth-most in the country.

Iowa has eight wins against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the eighth-most in Division 1.

The Gamecocks have tied for the 47th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the country according to the RPI (seven).

Iowa 2022-23 Best Wins

86-85 at home over Indiana (No. 2/AP Poll) on February 26

96-82 at home over Maryland (No. 7/AP Poll) on February 2

89-84 over Maryland (No. 7/AP Poll) on March 4

70-57 at home over Iowa State (No. 17/AP Poll) on December 7

83-72 on the road over Ohio State (No. 12/AP Poll) on January 23

South Carolina Performance Insights

The Gamecocks are outscoring opponents by 29.4 points per game with a +1061 scoring differential overall. They put up 80.5 points per game (seventh in college basketball) and give up 51.1 per contest (third in college basketball).

On offense, South Carolina is averaging 80 points per game this season in conference action. As a comparison, its season average (80.5 points per game) is 0.5 PPG higher.

The Gamecocks are averaging 84.8 points per game this year at home, which is 7.6 more points than they're averaging when playing on the road (77.2).

South Carolina is surrendering 46.9 points per game this year at home, which is 7.3 fewer points than it is allowing away from home (54.2).

The Gamecocks have seen a decrease in scoring recently, putting up 75 points per game in their last 10 outings, 5.5 points fewer than the 80.5 they've scored this season.

