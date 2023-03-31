Friday's contest between the South Carolina Gamecocks (36-0) and Iowa Hawkeyes (30-6) matching up at American Airlines Center has a projected final score of 77-68 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of South Carolina, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 9:30 PM ET on March 31.

The Gamecocks won their most recent outing 86-75 against Maryland on Monday.

South Carolina vs. Iowa Game Info

When: Friday, March 31, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN

South Carolina vs. Iowa Score Prediction

Prediction: South Carolina 77, Iowa 68

South Carolina Schedule Analysis

The Gamecocks beat the No. 5 Stanford Cardinal in a 76-71 win on November 20, which was their best win of the season.

The Gamecocks have 17 wins versus Quadrant 1 opponents, the most in the country.

South Carolina has tied for the eighth-most Quadrant 2 wins in the country (eight).

The Gamecocks have tied for the 47th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the country (seven).

South Carolina 2022-23 Best Wins

76-71 on the road over Stanford (No. 5/AP Poll) on November 20

81-77 on the road over UConn (No. 6/AP Poll) on February 5

88-64 at home over LSU (No. 9/AP Poll) on February 12

86-75 over Maryland (No. 7/AP Poll) on March 27

81-56 on the road over Maryland (No. 7/AP Poll) on November 11

Iowa Schedule Analysis

When the Hawkeyes took down the Indiana Hoosiers (No. 2 in the AP's Top 25) on February 26 by a score of 86-85, it was their best victory of the year thus far.

Against Quadrant 1 teams, the Hawkeyes are 13-6 (.684%) -- the fifth-most wins.

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, Iowa is 8-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the eighth-most wins.

Based on the RPI, the Gamecocks have seven wins versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 47th-most in the country.

Iowa 2022-23 Best Wins

86-85 at home over Indiana (No. 2/AP Poll) on February 26

96-82 at home over Maryland (No. 7/AP Poll) on February 2

89-84 over Maryland (No. 7/AP Poll) on March 4

70-57 at home over Iowa State (No. 17/AP Poll) on December 7

83-72 on the road over Ohio State (No. 12/AP Poll) on January 23

South Carolina Performance Insights

The Gamecocks' +1061 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 29.4 points per game) is a result of scoring 80.5 points per game (seventh in college basketball) while allowing 51.1 per outing (third in college basketball).

South Carolina is scoring 80 points per game this year in conference action, which is 0.5 fewer points per game than its overall average (80.5).

Offensively, the Gamecocks have played better at home this year, scoring 84.8 points per game, compared to 77.2 per game in away games.

At home, South Carolina is allowing 7.3 fewer points per game (46.9) than when playing on the road (54.2).

The Gamecocks' offense has been worse over their last 10 games, racking up 75 points a contest compared to the 80.5 they've averaged this season.

Iowa Performance Insights