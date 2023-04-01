Austin Riley Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Nationals - April 1
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
On Saturday, Austin Riley (coming off going 0-for-2 with an RBI) and the Atlanta Braves play the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Josiah Gray. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2 with an RBI) against the Nationals.
Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)
Austin Riley At The Plate (2022)
- Riley collected 168 total hits while slugging .528.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB last season, his batting average ranked 38th, his on-base percentage ranked 35th, and he was eighth in the league in slugging.
- In 64.4% of his games last year (105 of 163), Riley had a base hit, and in 50 of those games (30.7%) he recorded more than one hit.
- In 37 of 163 games last year, he homered (22.7%). He went deep in 5.5% of his trips to the plate in 2022.
- Riley picked up an RBI in 36.2% of his 163 games last year, with more than one RBI in 13.5% of those games (22). He drove in three or more runs in 10 games.
- He crossed home plate in 75 of his 163 games a year ago (46.0%), with two or more runs scored 15 times (9.2%).
Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|80
|GP
|79
|.297
|AVG
|.249
|.363
|OBP
|.338
|.601
|SLG
|.456
|45
|XBH
|34
|24
|HR
|14
|49
|RBI
|44
|89/27
|K/BB
|79/31
|1
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|82
|GP
|81
|58 (70.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|47 (58.0%)
|26 (31.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|24 (29.6%)
|42 (51.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|33 (40.7%)
|24 (29.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|13 (16.0%)
|33 (40.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|26 (32.1%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Nationals had a collective 7.8 K/9 last season, which ranked 23rd in MLB.
- The Nationals' 5.01 team ERA ranked 29th among all league pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combined to give up 244 total home runs at a rate of 1.5 per game (the most in baseball).
- Gray will make his first start of the season for the Nationals.
- The 25-year-old right-hander last appeared Wednesday, Sept. 28 against the Atlanta Braves, when he started and went six innings.
- In his 28 appearances last season he put together a 7-10 record, had a 5.02 ERA, and a 1.359 WHIP.
