Marcell Ozuna Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Nationals - April 1
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Marcell Ozuna -- 0-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Washington Nationals, with Josiah Gray on the mound, on April 1 at 4:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Nationals.
Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +210)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)
Marcell Ozuna At The Plate (2022)
- Ozuna hit .226 with 19 doubles, 23 home runs and 31 walks.
- Ozuna got a hit in 78 of 127 games a season ago, with multiple hits in 23 of those games.
- He homered in 15.7% of his games last season (127 in all), going deep in 4.5% of his trips to home plate.
- Ozuna drove in a run in 29.1% of his 127 games last year, with more than one RBI in 12.6% of them (16). He drove in three or more runs in two games.
- He touched home plate in 45 of 127 games last season, with multiple runs in nine of those games.
Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|62
|GP
|62
|.222
|AVG
|.229
|.275
|OBP
|.273
|.417
|SLG
|.408
|23
|XBH
|19
|11
|HR
|12
|27
|RBI
|29
|56/16
|K/BB
|66/15
|2
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|64
|GP
|63
|38 (59.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|40 (63.5%)
|10 (15.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|13 (20.6%)
|21 (32.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|24 (38.1%)
|9 (14.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|11 (17.5%)
|19 (29.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|18 (28.6%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Nationals pitching staff was 23rd in MLB last season with a collective 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Nationals had the 29th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.01).
- Nationals pitchers combined to allow 244 total home runs at a clip of 1.5 per game (the most in baseball).
- Gray will make his first start of the season for the Nationals.
- The 25-year-old righty last appeared Wednesday, Sept. 28 against the Atlanta Braves, when he started and went six innings.
- In his 28 appearances last season he finished with a 5.02 ERA and a 1.359 WHIP, putting together a 7-10 record.
