On Saturday, Matt Olson (coming off going 2-for-5 with a double) and the Atlanta Braves face the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Josiah Gray. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.

Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +170)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -182)

Matt Olson At The Plate (2022)

  • Olson hit .240 with 44 doubles, 34 home runs and 81 walks.
  • Among qualifying hitters in MLB last year, his batting average ranked 93rd, his on-base percentage ranked 60th, and he was 23rd in the league in slugging.
  • Olson had a base hit in 103 of 166 games last year (62.0%), with more than one hit in 39 of those contests (23.5%).
  • Including the 166 games he logged a plate appearance in last season, he hit a home run in 34 of them (20.5%), homering in 4.9% of his trips to the dish.
  • Olson drove in a run in 64 games last year out of 166 (38.6%), including multiple RBIs in 16.9% of those games (28 times) and three or more RBIs on 12 occasions..
  • He came around to score in 75 of his 166 games a year ago (45.2%), with two or more runs scored 15 times (9.0%).

Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
81 GP 80
.230 AVG .250
.334 OBP .327
.459 SLG .494
36 XBH 42
16 HR 18
47 RBI 56
101/45 K/BB 69/36
0 SB 0
83 GP 83
49 (59.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 54 (65.1%)
20 (24.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 19 (22.9%)
38 (45.8%) Games w/1+ Run 37 (44.6%)
16 (19.3%) Games w/1+ HR 18 (21.7%)
33 (39.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 31 (37.3%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Nationals pitching staff ranked 23rd in MLB last season with a collective 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Nationals' 5.01 team ERA ranked 29th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Nationals pitchers combined to give up 244 total home runs at a clip of 1.5 per game (the most in the league).
  • Gray makes his first start of the season for the Nationals.
  • In his last appearance on Wednesday, Sept. 28, the 25-year-old right-hander started the game and went six innings against the Atlanta Braves.
  • In 28 games last season he put together a 7-10 record and had a 5.02 ERA and a 1.359 WHIP.
