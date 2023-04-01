The Atlanta Braves and Orlando Arcia, who went 1-for-4 with an RBI last time out, battle Josiah Gray and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Nationals.

Orlando Arcia Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023

Saturday, April 1, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park

Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray

Josiah Gray TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Orlando Arcia At The Plate (2022)

Arcia hit .244 with nine doubles, nine home runs and 21 walks.

In 38 of 72 games last season (52.8%) Arcia had at least one hit, and in 12 of those contests (16.7%) he picked up two or more.

Including the 72 games he played in last season, he hit a home run in 10 of them (13.9%), leaving the ballpark in 3.8% of his trips to the plate.

Arcia picked up an RBI in 21 of 72 games last season (29.2%), including nine occasions when he drove in multiple runs (12.5%). He had three or more RBIs in one game.

He scored a run in 30.6% of his games last year (22 of 72), with two or more runs on four occasions (5.6%).

Orlando Arcia Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 33 GP 32 .239 AVG .250 .306 OBP .327 .376 SLG .460 7 XBH 11 4 HR 5 17 RBI 13 26/10 K/BB 25/11 0 SB 0 Home Away 35 GP 37 18 (51.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 20 (54.1%) 7 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (13.5%) 9 (25.7%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (35.1%) 4 (11.4%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (16.2%) 11 (31.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (27.0%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings (2022)