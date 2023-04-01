The Atlanta Braves and Orlando Arcia, who went 1-for-4 with an RBI last time out, battle Josiah Gray and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Nationals.

Orlando Arcia Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Orlando Arcia At The Plate (2022)

  • Arcia hit .244 with nine doubles, nine home runs and 21 walks.
  • In 38 of 72 games last season (52.8%) Arcia had at least one hit, and in 12 of those contests (16.7%) he picked up two or more.
  • Including the 72 games he played in last season, he hit a home run in 10 of them (13.9%), leaving the ballpark in 3.8% of his trips to the plate.
  • Arcia picked up an RBI in 21 of 72 games last season (29.2%), including nine occasions when he drove in multiple runs (12.5%). He had three or more RBIs in one game.
  • He scored a run in 30.6% of his games last year (22 of 72), with two or more runs on four occasions (5.6%).

Orlando Arcia Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
33 GP 32
.239 AVG .250
.306 OBP .327
.376 SLG .460
7 XBH 11
4 HR 5
17 RBI 13
26/10 K/BB 25/11
0 SB 0
35 GP 37
18 (51.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 20 (54.1%)
7 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (13.5%)
9 (25.7%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (35.1%)
4 (11.4%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (16.2%)
11 (31.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (27.0%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Nationals pitching staff last season ranked 23rd in the big leagues.
  • The Nationals had the 29th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.01).
  • Nationals pitchers combined to surrender 244 total home runs at a clip of 1.5 per game (the most in baseball).
  • Gray will make his first start of the season for the Nationals.
  • In his last appearance on Wednesday, Sept. 28, the 25-year-old right-hander started the game and went six innings against the Atlanta Braves.
  • In 28 games last season he put together a 7-10 record and had a 5.02 ERA and a 1.359 WHIP.
