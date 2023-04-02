The Toronto Raptors (38-39), on Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET, aim to stop a five-game road losing streak at the Charlotte Hornets (26-52).

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Raptors vs. Hornets matchup.

Hornets vs. Raptors Game Info

Date: Sunday, April 2, 2023

Sunday, April 2, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and SportsNet

BSSE and SportsNet Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Spectrum Center

Hornets vs. Raptors Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Hornets vs. Raptors Betting Trends

The Raptors have a +88 scoring differential, topping opponents by 1.2 points per game. They're putting up 112.9 points per game to rank 23rd in the league and are giving up 111.7 per contest to rank fifth in the NBA.

The Hornets' -480 scoring differential (being outscored by 6.2 points per game) is a result of putting up 111.2 points per game (27th in NBA) while giving up 117.4 per outing (22nd in league).

Toronto has covered 38 times in 77 matchups with a spread this season.

Charlotte is 34-42-2 ATS this season.

Hornets and Raptors NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Hornets - - - Raptors +25000 +8000 -

