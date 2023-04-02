How to Watch the Hurricanes vs. Islanders Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 2
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 12:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Carolina Hurricanes (48-18-9) will host the New York Islanders (39-29-9) on Sunday, with the Hurricanes coming off a victory and the Islanders off a defeat.
See the Hurricanes-Islanders matchup on ESPN+, BSSO, and MSGSN.
Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina
Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Hurricanes vs. Islanders Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|1/21/2023
|Islanders
|Hurricanes
|5-2 CAR
|12/10/2022
|Islanders
|Hurricanes
|3-0 CAR
|10/28/2022
|Hurricanes
|Islanders
|6-2 NYI
Hurricanes Stats & Trends
- The Hurricanes have allowed 192 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking second in NHL action for the fewest goals against.
- The Hurricanes rank 17th in the NHL with 242 goals scored (3.2 per game).
- Over the past 10 contests, the Hurricanes have gone 5-4-1 (70.0% of possible points).
- Defensively, the Hurricanes have allowed 28 goals (2.8 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 2.9 goals-per-game average (29 total) during that span.
Hurricanes Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Martin Necas
|75
|27
|41
|68
|59
|43
|45.2%
|Sebastian Aho
|68
|34
|31
|65
|57
|57
|51.7%
|Brent Burns
|75
|14
|41
|55
|48
|49
|100%
|Andrei Svechnikov
|64
|23
|32
|55
|49
|35
|44.4%
|Shayne Gostisbehere
|68
|12
|26
|38
|51
|29
|-
Islanders Stats & Trends
- The Islanders' total of 207 goals allowed (2.7 per game) is eighth in the league.
- The Islanders have 225 goals this season (2.9 per game), 22nd in the league.
- In the past 10 contests, the Islanders have earned 70.0% of the possible points with a 5-4-1 record.
- Defensively, the Islanders have given up 28 goals (2.8 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 3.0 goals-per-game average (30 total) during that stretch.
Islanders Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Brock Nelson
|77
|32
|37
|69
|38
|46
|46.5%
|Bo Horvat
|74
|37
|28
|65
|35
|38
|56.8%
|Mathew Barzal
|58
|14
|37
|51
|68
|48
|35.6%
|Anders Lee
|77
|27
|22
|49
|33
|23
|53.1%
|Noah Dobson
|73
|13
|30
|43
|48
|38
|-
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.