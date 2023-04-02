Michael Harris II Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Nationals - April 2
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 8:27 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Michael Harris II -- 1-for-4 with an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Washington Nationals, with MacKenzie Gore on the hill, on April 2 at 1:35 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Nationals.
Michael Harris II Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Michael Harris II At The Plate (2022)
- Harris II hit .297 with 27 doubles, three triples, 19 home runs and 21 walks.
- Harris II picked up a base hit in 84 of 118 games last year (71.2%), with more than one hit in 31 of those contests (26.3%).
- He homered in 18 of 118 games in 2022 (15.3%), including 4.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Harris II drove in a run in 45 of 118 games last season, with multiple RBIs in 16 of them. He drove in three or more runs in two games.
- He came around to score 60 times in 118 games (50.8%) last season, including 14 occasions when he scored more than once (11.9%).
Michael Harris II Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|60
|.274
|AVG
|.317
|.310
|OBP
|.363
|.411
|SLG
|.603
|16
|XBH
|33
|4
|HR
|15
|21
|RBI
|43
|52/6
|K/BB
|55/15
|11
|SB
|9
|Home
|Away
|56
|GP
|62
|37 (66.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|47 (75.8%)
|11 (19.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|20 (32.3%)
|25 (44.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|35 (56.5%)
|4 (7.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|14 (22.6%)
|14 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|31 (50.0%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Nationals pitching staff ranked 23rd in MLB last season with a collective 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Nationals' 5.01 team ERA ranked 29th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combined to give up 244 total home runs at a clip of 1.5 per game (the most in baseball).
- Gore will make his first start of the season for the Nationals.
- The 24-year-old left-hander came out of the bullpen and threw 1 1/3 innings when he last appeared on Monday, July 25 against the Detroit Tigers.
- Last season he finished with a 4.50 ERA and a 1.471 WHIP over his 16 games, putting together a 4-4 record.
