After going 3-for-4 in his last game, Orlando Arcia and the Atlanta Braves take on the Washington Nationals (who will hand the ball to MacKenzie Gore) at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday.

Orlando Arcia Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023

Sunday, April 2, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore

MacKenzie Gore TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Orlando Arcia At The Plate (2022)

Arcia hit .244 with nine doubles, nine home runs and 21 walks.

Arcia got a hit 38 times last year in 72 games (52.8%), including 12 multi-hit games (16.7%).

Including the 72 games he logged a plate appearance in last season, he hit a home run in 10 of them (13.9%), leaving the yard in 3.8% of his trips to home plate.

Arcia picked up an RBI in 21 of 72 games last season, with multiple RBIs in nine of them. He drove in three or more runs in one game.

In 30.6% of his 72 games last season, he scored (22 times). He had four games with multiple runs in 2022 (5.6%).

Orlando Arcia Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 33 GP 32 .239 AVG .250 .306 OBP .327 .376 SLG .460 7 XBH 11 4 HR 5 17 RBI 13 26/10 K/BB 25/11 0 SB 0 Home Away 35 GP 37 18 (51.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 20 (54.1%) 7 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (13.5%) 9 (25.7%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (35.1%) 4 (11.4%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (16.2%) 11 (31.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (27.0%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings (2022)