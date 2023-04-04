Having lost three straight on the road, the Ottawa Senators play at the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday, beginning at 7:00 PM ET.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Catch the action on ESPN+, BSSO, TSN5, and RDS2 as the Hurricanes and the Senators take the ice.

Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, TSN5, and RDS2
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Hurricanes vs. Senators Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
2/24/2023 Hurricanes Senators 4-0 CAR

Hurricanes Stats & Trends

  • Defensively, the Hurricanes are one of the stingiest squads in NHL action, allowing 193 total goals (2.5 per game) to rank second.
  • The Hurricanes' 244 total goals (3.2 per game) rank 18th in the NHL.
  • In the last 10 games, the Hurricanes are 5-4-1 (70.0% of possible points).
  • Over on the defensive end, the Hurricanes have given up 26 goals (2.6 per game) over those 10 outings.
  • They are scoring at a 2.6 goals-per-game average (26 total) during that stretch.

Hurricanes Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Martin Necas 76 27 41 68 62 43 45.6%
Sebastian Aho 69 34 31 65 58 57 51.7%
Brent Burns 76 14 41 55 48 50 100%
Andrei Svechnikov 64 23 32 55 49 35 44.4%
Shayne Gostisbehere 69 12 26 38 51 29 -

Senators Stats & Trends

  • The Senators' total of 250 goals allowed (3.2 per game) is 20th in the NHL.
  • The Senators have 242 goals this season (3.1 per game), 19th in the league.
  • In the past 10 games, the Senators have gone 4-4-2 (60.0% of possible points).
  • Over on the defensive side, the Senators have given up 3.1 goals per game (31 total) in those 10 outings.
  • They have averaged 3.4 goals per game (34 total) during that time.

Senators Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Tim Stützle 73 37 47 84 58 56 41.7%
Brady Tkachuk 77 34 44 78 50 29 48.3%
Claude Giroux 77 29 42 71 31 50 58.1%
Alex DeBrincat 77 26 36 62 37 44 52.6%
Drake Batherson 77 21 37 58 37 36 35.1%

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.