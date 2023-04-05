(2-3) will take on the (4-1) at Busch Stadium on Wednesday, April 5 at 1:15 PM ET. Currently sitting at 6 strikeouts, Miles Mikolas will be looking to tally his 200th strikeout of the season.

The Braves have been listed as +105 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favorite Cardinals (-125). The total for the game is set at 9 runs.

Braves vs. Cardinals Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Wednesday, April 5, 2023 Time: 1:15 PM ET

1:15 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Probable Pitchers: Mikolas - STL (0-0, 13.50 ERA) vs Bryce Elder - ATL (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Braves vs. Cardinals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Braves vs. Cardinals Betting Trends and Insights

The Cardinals were favorites in 99 games last season and won 65 (65.7%) of those contests.

The Cardinals had a record of 55-27, a 67.1% win rate, when they were favored by -125 or more by bookmakers last season.

St. Louis has a 55.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Cardinals averaged 1.2 homers per home game last season (98 total at home).

St. Louis had a .421 slugging percentage and averaged three extra-base hits per game at home.

The Braves came away with 13 wins in the 35 contests they were listed as the underdogs in last season.

Last year, the Braves won five of 19 games when listed as at least +105 on the moneyline.

Atlanta hit 118 homers on the road last season (1.5 per game).

The Braves averaged 3.5 extra-base hits per game while slugging .435 on the road.

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +750 2nd 1st

