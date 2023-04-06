Austin Riley Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Padres - April 6
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI in his most recent game, Austin Riley and the Atlanta Braves take on the San Diego Padres (who will start Blake Snell) at 7:20 PM ET on Thursday.
In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) against the Cardinals.
Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Thursday, April 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Padres Starter: Blake Snell
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Austin Riley At The Plate
- Riley is batting .273 with a double, two home runs and four walks.
- Among the qualifying batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 91st, his on-base percentage ranks 60th, and he is 43rd in the league in slugging.
- Riley enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .300 with two homers.
- Riley has picked up a hit in five games this year (83.3%), including one multi-hit game.
- He has gone deep in two of six games played this year, and in 7.7% of his plate appearances.
- Riley has driven in a run in four games this year (66.7%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored a run in four of six games so far this season.
Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|0
|GP
|6
|0 (0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (83.3%)
|0 (0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (16.7%)
|0 (0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (66.7%)
|0 (0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (33.3%)
|0 (0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (66.7%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres have a 4.67 team ERA that ranks 15th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Padres rank 17th in baseball in home runs given up (eight total, 1.3 per game).
- Snell (0-1) gets the starting nod for the Padres, his second this season.
- In his most recent time out on Friday, the left-hander threw 4 1/3 innings against the Colorado Rockies, giving up three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
