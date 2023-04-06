After going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI in his most recent game, Austin Riley and the Atlanta Braves take on the San Diego Padres (who will start Blake Snell) at 7:20 PM ET on Thursday.

Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Truist Park

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Austin Riley At The Plate

Riley is batting .273 with a double, two home runs and four walks.

Among the qualifying batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 91st, his on-base percentage ranks 60th, and he is 43rd in the league in slugging.

Riley enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .300 with two homers.

Riley has picked up a hit in five games this year (83.3%), including one multi-hit game.

He has gone deep in two of six games played this year, and in 7.7% of his plate appearances.

Riley has driven in a run in four games this year (66.7%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored a run in four of six games so far this season.

Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 0 GP 6 0 (0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (83.3%) 0 (0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%) 0 (0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (66.7%) 0 (0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (33.3%) 0 (0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (66.7%)

Padres Pitching Rankings