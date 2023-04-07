The Charlotte Hornets (26-54), on Friday, April 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET, will try to stop a three-game home losing streak when hosting the Houston Rockets (20-60).

Hornets vs. Rockets Game Info

Date: Friday, April 7, 2023

Friday, April 7, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and SportsNet SW

BSSE and SportsNet SW Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Spectrum Center

Hornets vs. Rockets Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Hornets vs. Rockets Betting Trends

The Rockets are being outscored by 8.1 points per game with a -652 scoring differential overall. They put up 110.7 points per game (28th in the NBA) and allow 118.8 per contest (27th in the league).

The Hornets' -520 scoring differential (being outscored by 6.5 points per game) is a result of putting up 111 points per game (27th in NBA) while giving up 117.5 per contest (22nd in league).

The teams combine to score 221.7 points per game, 7.3 fewer points than this matchup's total.

Opponents of these two teams put up 236.3 combined points per game, 7.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Houston has compiled a 30-44-6 ATS record so far this year.

Charlotte is 34-44-2 ATS this year.

