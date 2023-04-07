Hornets vs. Rockets: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - April 7
The Charlotte Hornets (26-54), on Friday, April 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET, will try to stop a three-game home losing streak when hosting the Houston Rockets (20-60).
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Rockets vs. Hornets matchup.
Hornets vs. Rockets Game Info
- Date: Friday, April 7, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSSE and SportsNet SW
- Location: Charlotte, North Carolina
- Venue: Spectrum Center
Hornets vs. Rockets Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Rockets Moneyline
|Hornets Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Rockets (-4.5)
|229
|-180
|+155
|BetMGM
|Rockets (-4.5)
|228.5
|-175
|+145
|PointsBet
|Rockets (-4)
|228.5
|-175
|+145
|Tipico
|Rockets (-1.5)
|-
|-125
|+105
Hornets vs. Rockets Betting Trends
- The Rockets are being outscored by 8.1 points per game with a -652 scoring differential overall. They put up 110.7 points per game (28th in the NBA) and allow 118.8 per contest (27th in the league).
- The Hornets' -520 scoring differential (being outscored by 6.5 points per game) is a result of putting up 111 points per game (27th in NBA) while giving up 117.5 per contest (22nd in league).
- The teams combine to score 221.7 points per game, 7.3 fewer points than this matchup's total.
- Opponents of these two teams put up 236.3 combined points per game, 7.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- Houston has compiled a 30-44-6 ATS record so far this year.
- Charlotte is 34-44-2 ATS this year.
