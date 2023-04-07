Hornets vs. Rockets: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Houston Rockets (20-60) are just 2.5-point favorites as they look to end a six-game road losing streak when they take on the Charlotte Hornets (26-54) on Friday, April 7, 2023 at Spectrum Center. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET on BSSE and SportsNet SW.
Hornets vs. Rockets Odds & Info
- When: Friday, April 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV: BSSE and SportsNet SW
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Rockets
|-2.5
|-
Hornets Betting Records & Stats
- The Hornets have gone over in 34 of their 80 games with a set total (42.5%).
- Charlotte is 37-43-0 against the spread this year.
- The Hornets have been underdogs in 64 games this season and have come away with the win 18 times (28.1%) in those contests.
- Charlotte has a record of 16-43, a 27.1% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +120 or more by bookmakers this season.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Charlotte has a 45.5% chance of pulling out a win.
Hornets vs. Rockets Over/Under Stats
|Games Over
|% of Games Over
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Rockets
|0
|0%
|110.7
|221.7
|118.8
|236.3
|229.6
|Hornets
|0
|0%
|111
|221.7
|117.5
|236.3
|229.3
Additional Hornets Insights & Trends
- Charlotte has a 4-6 record against the spread while finishing 4-6 overall over its past 10 contests.
- Three of the Hornets' last 10 outings have hit the over.
- This season, Charlotte is 15-25-0 at home against the spread (.375 winning percentage). Away, it is 22-18-0 ATS (.550).
- The Hornets put up an average of 111 points per game, 7.8 fewer points than the 118.8 the Rockets allow.
- Charlotte is 15-3 against the spread and 14-4 overall when it scores more than 118.8 points.
Hornets vs. Rockets Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Rockets
|33-47
|1-2
|40-40
|Hornets
|37-43
|29-33
|34-46
Hornets vs. Rockets Point Insights
|Rockets
|Hornets
|110.7
|111
|28
|27
|14-5
|15-3
|11-8
|14-4
|118.8
|117.5
|27
|22
|13-8
|17-8
|11-10
|15-10
