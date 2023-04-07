LaMelo Ball Injury Status - Hornets vs. Rockets Injury Report April 7
The Charlotte Hornets (26-54) will be monitoring eight players on the injury report, including LaMelo Ball, ahead of a Friday, April 7 game against the Houston Rockets (20-60) at Spectrum Center, which tips at 7:00 PM ET.
Watch Rockets vs. Hornets with Fubo!
The Hornets' last outing on Tuesday ended in a 120-100 loss to the Raptors. Bryce McGowens' team-leading 20 points paced the Hornets in the losing effort.
Rep your team with officially licensed Hornets gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Charlotte Hornets Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Kelly Oubre Jr.
|SF
|Out
|Shoulder
|20.3
|5.2
|1.1
|Dennis Smith Jr.
|PG
|Questionable
|Toe
|8.8
|3.1
|4.8
|Terry Rozier
|PG
|Out
|Foot
|21.1
|4.1
|5.1
|Gordon Hayward
|SF
|Out
|Ankle
|14.7
|4.3
|4.1
|Cody Martin
|SF
|Out
|Knee
|5
|3.4
|1.6
|P.J. Washington
|PF
|Out
|Foot
|15.7
|4.9
|2.4
|LaMelo Ball
|PG
|Out For Season
|Ankle
|23.3
|6.4
|8.4
|Mark Williams
|C
|Questionable
|Ankle
|8.6
|6.9
|0.4
Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel -- sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Houston Rockets Injury Report Today
Rockets Injuries: Jae'Sean Tate: Out (Knee)
Hornets vs. Rockets Game Info
- When: Friday, April 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV: BSSE and SportsNet SW
Watch the NBA and other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with Fubo.
Hornets Season Insights
- The Hornets put up 7.8 fewer points per game (111) than the Rockets give up (118.8).
- Charlotte has put together a 14-4 record in games it scores more than 118.8 points.
- Over their last 10 games, the Hornets are scoring 106 points per contest, five fewer points than their season average (111).
- Charlotte hits 10.8 three-pointers per game (24th in the league), 1.5 fewer than its opponents.
- The Hornets rank 26th in the NBA with 109.5 points scored per 100 possessions, and 23rd defensively with 114.2 points conceded per 100 possessions.
Hornets vs. Rockets Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Rockets
|-4.5
|229
Want to place a bet on this matchup? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.