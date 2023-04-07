Marcell Ozuna Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Padres - April 7
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The Atlanta Braves and Marcell Ozuna, who went 0-for-3 last time in action, battle Nick Martinez and the San Diego Padres at Truist Park, Friday at 7:20 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Cardinals.
Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Padres Starter: Nick Martínez
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Marcell Ozuna At The Plate (2022)
- Ozuna hit .226 with 19 doubles, 23 home runs and 31 walks.
- In 78 of 127 games last year (61.4%) Ozuna got at least one hit, and in 23 of those contests (18.1%) he picked up two or more.
- He homered in 15.7% of his games in 2022 (20 of 127), including 4.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Ozuna picked up an RBI in 37 of 127 games last season (29.1%), including 16 occasions when he drove in multiple runs (12.6%). He had three or more RBIs in two games.
- He scored in 45 of 127 games last season, with multiple runs in nine of those games.
Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|62
|GP
|62
|.222
|AVG
|.229
|.275
|OBP
|.273
|.417
|SLG
|.408
|23
|XBH
|19
|11
|HR
|12
|27
|RBI
|29
|56/16
|K/BB
|66/15
|2
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|64
|GP
|63
|38 (59.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|40 (63.5%)
|10 (15.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|13 (20.6%)
|21 (32.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|24 (38.1%)
|9 (14.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|11 (17.5%)
|19 (29.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|18 (28.6%)
Padres Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Padres had a collective 9.1 K/9 last season, the fifth-best in MLB.
- The Padres had the 11th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.82).
- Padres pitchers combined to surrender 173 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 17th in baseball.
- Martinez (0-1) takes the mound for the Padres to make his second start of the season.
- The righty last pitched on Saturday against the Colorado Rockies, when he threw seven innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 32-year-old's 5.14 ERA ranks 47th, 1.143 WHIP ranks 34th, and 6.4 K/9 ranks 45th.
