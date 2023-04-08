Ozzie Albies -- 0-for-5 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the San Diego Padres, with Michael Wacha on the hill, on April 8 at 7:20 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-5) against the Padres.

Ozzie Albies Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Padres Starter: Michael Wacha
  • TV Channel: BSSE
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Ozzie Albies At The Plate

  • Albies is batting .212 with a home run and a walk.
  • Albies has picked up a hit in six games this year (75.0%), including one multi-hit game.
  • He has homered in one game this season.
  • In three games this year, Albies has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored a run in one of eight games.

Ozzie Albies Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
2 GP 6
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (100.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (50.0%)

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Padres pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB.
  • The Padres' 4.93 team ERA ranks 20th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Padres pitchers combine to surrender 10 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 18th in the league).
  • The Padres will send Wacha (1-0) out to make his second start of the season.
  • His last time out was on Sunday against the Colorado Rockies, when the righty went six innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing six hits.
