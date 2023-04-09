The Charlotte Hornets (26-55) are underdogs (+4.5) as they attempt to stop a four-game losing streak when they visit the Cleveland Cavaliers (51-30) at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, April 9, 2023 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. The contest airs on BSOH and BSSE.

Hornets vs. Cavaliers Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, April 9, 2023

Sunday, April 9, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSOH and BSSE

BSOH and BSSE

Watch this game on Fubo! Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Hornets vs. Cavaliers Score Prediction

Prediction: Cavaliers 120 - Hornets 104

Spread & Total Prediction for Hornets vs. Cavaliers

Pick ATS: Cavaliers (- 4.5)

The Cavaliers have put together a 43-37-1 ATS record this season as opposed to the 35-43-3 mark from the Hornets.

Cleveland (21-12-1) covers a higher percentage of games when it is favored by 4.5 points or more this season (61.8%) than Charlotte (22-27-3) does as a 4.5+-point underdog (42.3%).

Cleveland and its opponents have exceeded the over/under 49.4% of the time this season (40 out of 81). That's more often than Charlotte and its opponents have (34 out of 81).

The Cavaliers have a .746 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (47-16) this season, higher than the .277 winning percentage for the Hornets as a moneyline underdog (18-47).

Hornets Performance Insights

Charlotte is the fourth-worst squad in the NBA in points scored (111 per game) and 23rd in points conceded (117.5).

The Hornets are 15th in the NBA in assists (25.2 per game) in 2022-23.

In 2022-23 the Hornets are 24th in the NBA in 3-point makes (10.8 per game) and second-worst in 3-point percentage (33.2%).

In 2022-23, Charlotte has attempted 64% percent of its shots from inside the arc, and 36% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 73.9% of Charlotte's baskets have been 2-pointers, and 26.1% have been 3-pointers.

