On Sunday, April 9, 2023 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, the Charlotte Hornets (26-55) will be looking to halt a four-game losing skid when hitting the road against the Cleveland Cavaliers (51-30). It airs at 1:00 PM ET on BSOH and BSSE.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Cavaliers vs. Hornets matchup.

Hornets vs. Cavaliers Game Info

Date: Sunday, April 9, 2023

Sunday, April 9, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSOH and BSSE

BSOH and BSSE Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Hornets vs. Cavaliers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Hornets vs. Cavaliers Betting Trends

The Cavaliers' +452 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 5.6 points per game) is a result of scoring 112.5 points per game (25th in the NBA) while giving up 106.9 per outing (first in the league).

The Hornets are being outscored by 6.5 points per game, with a -523 scoring differential overall. They put up 111 points per game (27th in NBA), and allow 117.5 per outing (23rd in league).

Cleveland is 42-37-2 ATS this season.

Charlotte has put together a 35-44-2 record against the spread this season.

Hornets Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk 16.5 -115 6.6 Bryce McGowens 12.5 +100 5 JT Thor 11.5 -115 3.8

Hornets and Cavaliers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Hornets - - - Cavaliers +4500 +1600 -

