Evan Mobley and LaMelo Ball are two players to watch when the Cleveland Cavaliers (51-30) and the Charlotte Hornets (26-55) play at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Sunday. Gametime is scheduled for 1:00 PM ET.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup, which you can watch on Bally Sports with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

How to Watch Hornets vs. Cavaliers

Game Day: Sunday, April 9

Sunday, April 9 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Arena: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Mobley, Ball and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.

Hornets' Last Game

On Friday, in their most recent game, the Hornets fell to the Rockets 112-109. With 25 points, Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk was their high scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk 25 5 5 1 0 5 Theo Maledon 22 1 8 5 1 4 Bryce McGowens 16 5 2 1 0 1

Want to include one of these players in your daily fantasy lineup? Sign up with our link and get a special offer from FanDuel!

Hornets Players to Watch

Ball is averaging 23.3 points, 6.4 rebounds and 8.4 assists per contest, making 41.1% of his shots from the field and 37.6% from beyond the arc, with 4 triples per game.

The Hornets receive 8.8 points, 3.1 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game from Dennis Smith Jr..

Nick Richards is putting up a team-high 6.4 rebounds per game. And he is delivering 8.1 points and 0.6 assists, making 62.8% of his shots from the floor.

Mark Williams is averaging 8.7 points, 7 rebounds and 0.4 assists per game, making 62.7% of his shots from the field.

Theo Maledon gives the Hornets 6.4 points, 2.7 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk 14.8 3.2 4 1.1 0.3 2.7 P.J. Washington 14 3.6 2 0.9 0.4 1.6 Theo Maledon 7.7 2.9 6 0.9 0.6 0.7 Nick Richards 7.8 7.6 0.6 0 0.6 0.1 JT Thor 9.9 3.5 0.7 0.5 1 1.8

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area.