Austin Riley Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Reds - April 10
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 1:31 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Austin Riley -- 1-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Graham Ashcraft on the mound, on April 10 at 7:20 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-3 against the Padres.
Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Austin Riley At The Plate
- Riley is hitting .314 with a double, two home runs and seven walks.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 51st in batting average, 30th in on-base percentage, and 55th in slugging.
- Riley has gotten a hit in eight of 10 games this season (80.0%), with multiple hits twice.
- He has gone deep in two of 10 games played this year, and in 4.5% of his plate appearances.
- In six games this season, Riley has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in four games this year (40.0%), but has had no multi-run games.
Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|6
|3 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (83.3%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (16.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (66.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (33.3%)
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (66.7%)
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The Reds pitching staff is third in the league with a collective 10 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds' 4.62 team ERA ranks 18th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to surrender the third-fewest home runs in baseball (six total, 0.8 per game).
- Ashcraft (1-0) starts for the Reds, his second of the season.
- His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Sunday when the righty threw 2/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies while giving up hits.
