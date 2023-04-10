Austin Riley -- 1-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Graham Ashcraft on the mound, on April 10 at 7:20 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-3 against the Padres.

Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023

Monday, April 10, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft

Graham Ashcraft TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Austin Riley At The Plate

Riley is hitting .314 with a double, two home runs and seven walks.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 51st in batting average, 30th in on-base percentage, and 55th in slugging.

Riley has gotten a hit in eight of 10 games this season (80.0%), with multiple hits twice.

He has gone deep in two of 10 games played this year, and in 4.5% of his plate appearances.

In six games this season, Riley has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in four games this year (40.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 6 3 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (83.3%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (66.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (33.3%) 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (66.7%)

Reds Pitching Rankings