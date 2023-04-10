Ronald Acuna Jr. -- 2-for-3 with an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Cincinnati Reds, with Graham Ashcraft on the mound, on April 10 at 7:20 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-3 with an RBI) against the Padres.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft
  • TV Channel: BSSE
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate

  • Acuna is hitting .310 with two doubles, two home runs and six walks.
  • Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 54th in batting average, 47th in on-base percentage, and 59th in slugging.
  • In 70.0% of his games this year (seven of 10), Acuna has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (50.0%) he recorded at least two.
  • He has hit a home run in two of 10 games played this year, and in 4.2% of his plate appearances.
  • Acuna has driven in a run in three games this season (30.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored in 70.0% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 30.0%.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 6
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (83.3%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (66.7%)
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (83.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (33.3%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Reds Pitching Rankings

  • The Reds pitching staff is third in the league with a collective 10 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Reds have a 4.62 team ERA that ranks 18th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Reds pitchers combine to allow six home runs (0.8 per game), the third-fewest in baseball.
  • The Reds are sending Ashcraft (1-0) out for his second start of the season.
  • The righty last appeared in relief on Sunday, when he tossed 2/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies while giving up hits.
