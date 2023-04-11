Two struggling clubs face off when the Carolina Hurricanes (50-21-9) host the Detroit Red Wings (35-35-10) at PNC Arena on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSO, and BSDETX. Both teams have lost three in a row.

Over the past 10 contests, the Hurricanes have recorded a 4-5-1 record after putting up 23 total goals (four power-play goals on 28 power-play opportunities during that time, for a success rate of 14.3%). Their opponents have scored a combined 24 goals in those games.

Get ready for this showdown with a look at who we predict will emerge with the victory in Tuesday's contest.

Hurricanes vs. Red Wings Predictions for Tuesday

Our projection model for this game predicts a final score of Hurricanes 4, Red Wings 2.

Moneyline Pick: Hurricanes (-275)

Hurricanes (-275) Computer Predicted Total: 6.1

6.1 Computer Predicted Spread: Hurricanes (-2.4)

Hurricanes Splits and Trends

The Hurricanes have a 50-21-9 record overall, with a 13-9-22 record in matchups that have needed overtime.

Carolina is 21-6-6 (48 points) in its 33 games decided by one goal.

The six times this season the Hurricanes ended a game with just one goal, they went 2-3-1 (five points).

Carolina has finished 4-7-3 in the 14 games this season when it scored two goals (registering 11 points).

The Hurricanes are 44-5-5 in the 54 games when they have scored three or more goals (to register 93 points).

In the 22 games when Carolina has scored a lone power-play goal, it picked up 38 points after finishing 19-3-0.

In the 63 games when it outshot its opponent, Carolina is 41-18-4 (86 points).

The Hurricanes have been outshot by opponents in 13 games, going 7-3-3 to register 17 points.

Hurricanes Rank Hurricanes AVG Red Wings AVG Red Wings Rank 18th 3.15 Goals Scored 2.95 22nd 2nd 2.56 Goals Allowed 3.33 22nd 3rd 34.9 Shots 28.2 29th 1st 25.9 Shots Allowed 30.5 11th 19th 20.2% Power Play % 21.4% 15th 2nd 84.1% Penalty Kill % 78.9% 18th

Hurricanes vs. Red Wings Game Time and TV Channel

When: Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and BSDETX

ESPN+, BSSO, and BSDETX

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

