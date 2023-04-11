Something has to give when the Carolina Hurricanes (50-21-9, riding a three-game losing streak) host the Detroit Red Wings (35-35-10, also losers of three straight). The game on Tuesday, April 11 starts at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSO, and BSDETX.

Hurricanes vs. Red Wings Game Info

When: Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and BSDETX

ESPN+, BSSO, and BSDETX Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

Favorite Underdog Total Hurricanes (-245) Red Wings (+205) -

Don't stay in the penalty box, sign up for DraftKings today

Hurricanes Betting Insights

The Hurricanes have put together a 46-24 record when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -245 or shorter, Carolina has a 12-5 record (winning 70.6% of its games).

The Hurricanes have a 71.0% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Hurricanes vs. Red Wings Rankings

Hurricanes Total (Rank) Red Wings Total (Rank) 252 (19th) Goals 236 (23rd) 205 (2nd) Goals Allowed 266 (20th) 50 (18th) Power Play Goals 57 (14th) 40 (5th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 52 (17th)

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Hurricanes with DraftKings.

Hurricanes Advanced Stats

Carolina has hit the over twice in its past 10 games.

In their past 10 games, the Hurricanes are scoring 1.7 fewer goals per game than their season-long average.

The Hurricanes are ranked 19th in the league with 252 goals this season, an average of 3.2 per contest.

On defense, the Hurricanes have been one of the best squads in league play, allowing 205 goals to rank second.

The team has the league's eighth-best goal differential at +47 this season.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.