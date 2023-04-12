After going 1-for-4 with two RBI in his most recent game, Orlando Arcia and the Atlanta Braves take on the Cincinnati Reds (who will hand the ball to Hunter Greene) at 7:20 PM ET on Wednesday.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Reds.

Orlando Arcia Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Wednesday, April 12, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Hunter Greene

Hunter Greene TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on Orlando Arcia? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Orlando Arcia At The Plate

Arcia is batting .333 with two doubles, two home runs and four walks.

Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 26th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 54th and he is 60th in slugging.

Arcia has picked up a hit in 75.0% of his 12 games this season, with more than one hit in 33.3% of those games.

In 12 games played this season, he has homered in two of them.

Arcia has driven in a run in five games this year (41.7%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least once seven times this year (58.3%), including three games with multiple runs (25.0%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Orlando Arcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 6 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (83.3%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (66.7%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Reds Pitching Rankings