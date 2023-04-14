Austin Riley Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Royals - April 14
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After hitting .378 with two doubles, two home runs, six walks and six RBI in his past 10 games, Austin Riley and the Atlanta Braves take on the Kansas City Royals (who will start Brady Singer) at 8:10 PM ET on Friday.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double) in his most recent game against the Reds.
Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Royals Starter: Brady Singer
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Austin Riley? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Austin Riley At The Plate
- Riley is batting .340 with two doubles, two home runs and nine walks.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 22nd in batting average, 17th in on-base percentage, and 51st in slugging.
- Riley enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .316.
- Riley has gotten a hit in 11 of 13 games this year (84.6%), including four multi-hit games (30.8%).
- In 13 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.
- In six games this season, Riley has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- In seven of 13 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|6
|6 (85.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (83.3%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (16.7%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (66.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (33.3%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (66.7%)
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff ranks 17th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals have the 14th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.30).
- Royals pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs given up (14 total, 1.1 per game).
- Singer (1-0) gets the start for the Royals, his third of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the San Francisco Giants, when he threw six innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up eight hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.