The Atlanta Braves and Marcell Ozuna, who went 0-for-4 last time out, take on Brady Singer and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Reds.

Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Royals Starter: Brady Singer
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Marcell Ozuna At The Plate

  • Ozuna is hitting .083 with two home runs and five walks.
  • Ozuna has gotten a hit in three of 11 games this season, but he has no multi-hit games.
  • In 11 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.
  • Ozuna has driven in a run twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
  • He has scored in three games this year (27.3%), but has had no multi-run games.

Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 5
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (20.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (20.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

Royals Pitching Rankings

  • The Royals pitching staff ranks 17th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Royals' 4.30 team ERA ranks 14th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Royals pitchers combine to allow 14 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 13th in baseball).
  • Singer (1-0) starts for the Royals, his third this season.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Saturday against the San Francisco Giants, when he went six innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up eight hits.
