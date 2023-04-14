Ronald Acuña Jr. Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Royals - April 14
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Ronald Acuna Jr. -- hitting .415 with three doubles, a home run, six walks and eight RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Kansas City Royals, with Brady Singer on the mound, on April 14 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he collected three RBI (going 3-for-4 with a double) against the Reds.
Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Brady Singer
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)
Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate
- Acuna has an OPS of .989, fueled by an OBP of .452 to go with a slugging percentage of .537. All three of those stats lead Atlanta hitters this season.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks seventh in batting average, 13th in on-base percentage, and 46th in slugging.
- Acuna will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .474 during his last games.
- In 76.9% of his 13 games this season, Acuna has picked up at least one hit. He's also had seven multi-hit games.
- He has homered in two of 13 games played this year, and in 3.2% of his plate appearances.
- In five games this season (38.5%), Acuna has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 53.8% of his games this season (seven of 13), with two or more runs three times (23.1%).
Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|6
|5 (71.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (83.3%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (66.7%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (83.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (33.3%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (33.3%)
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 17th in the league.
- The Royals have the 14th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.30).
- Royals pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs allowed (14 total, 1.1 per game).
- Singer (1-0) pitches for the Royals to make his third start this season.
- His most recent time out came on Saturday against the San Francisco Giants, when the right-hander went six innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up eight hits.
