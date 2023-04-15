Following the second round of the RBC Heritage, Ben Martin is in 46th at -3.

Ben Martin Insights

Over his last 18 rounds, Martin has shot better than par on 10 occasions, while also shooting one bogey-free round and 11 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has registered the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-10 score three times in his last 18 rounds.

Over his last 18 rounds, Martin has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on nine occasions.

Martin has finished in the top 10 twice in his past five events.

In his past five events, Martin has posted a score better than average in two of them.

Martin has made the cut seven times in a row, and hopes to continue that run this week.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 26 36 -5 270 0 15 1 3 $1.1M

RBC Heritage Insights and Stats

Martin has one top-five finish in his past eight appearances in this tournament. His average finishing position has been 41st.

Martin has made the cut in six of his past eight appearances at this tournament.

The most recent time Martin played this event was in 2023, and he finished 46th.

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,295 yards, which is longer than the 7,213-yard length for this tournament.

The courses that Martin has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,265 yards, while Harbour Town Golf Links will be at 7,213 yards this week.

Martin's Last Time Out

Martin was somewhat mediocre over the 16 par-3 holes at the Valero Texas Open, averaging par to finish in the 57th percentile of the field.

He finished in the 70th percentile on par 4s at the Valero Texas Open, averaging 4.00 strokes on those 40 holes.

Martin was better than 89% of the golfers at the Valero Texas Open on par-5 holes, averaging 4.50 strokes per hole, compared to the field average of 4.74.

Martin recorded a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the Valero Texas Open (the tournament average was 1.5).

On the 16 par-3s at the Valero Texas Open, Martin recorded fewer bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average (2.0).

Martin carded more birdies or better (nine) than the field average of 5.1 on the 40 par-4s at the Valero Texas Open.

At that most recent outing, Martin's par-4 showing (on 40 holes) included a bogey or worse 10 times (worse than the field average, 6.3).

Martin ended the Valero Texas Open with a birdie or better on nine of the 16 par-5s, more than the field average of 4.2.

On the 16 par-5s at the Valero Texas Open, Martin had less bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average of 1.4.

RBC Heritage Time and Date Info

Date: April 13-16, 2023

April 13-16, 2023 Course: Harbour Town Golf Links

Harbour Town Golf Links Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina

Hilton Head, South Carolina Par: 71 / 7,213 yards

71 / 7,213 yards Martin Odds to Win: +75000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

All statistics in this article reflect Martin's performance prior to the 2023 RBC Heritage.

