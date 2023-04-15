Heading into the final round of the RBC Heritage, Cameron Young is in 46th place at -4.

Looking to wager on Cameron Young at the RBC Heritage this week? Keep reading for the statistics you need to know before you make your picks.

Cameron Young Insights

Over his last 19 rounds, Young has scored under par 11 times, while also carding 14 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded one of the five best scores in four of his last 19 rounds played.

Young has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in four of his last 19 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day eight times.

In his past five tournaments, Young has two top-10 finishes and three top-20 finishes.

Young has finished with a score better than the tournament average in three of his past five tournaments, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.

Young will attempt to make the cut for the 17th straight time by making it to the weekend in this tournament.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 21 24 -7 274 0 19 5 7 $6.3M

RBC Heritage Insights and Stats

In Young's previous two appearances in this tournament, he has finished among the top five once. His average finish has been 25th.

In his last two attempts at this event, he's made the cut each time.

Young finished 46th in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2023).

Courses on the PGA Tour have been an average length of 7,295 yards in the past year. This event will take place on a par 71 that's 7,213 yards.

Harbour Town Golf Links is 7,213 yards, 126 yards shorter than the average course Young has played in the past year (7,339).

Young's Last Time Out

Young was in the 22nd percentile on par 3s at the Masters Tournament, with an average of 3.19 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

He averaged 3.98 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 40) at the Masters Tournament, which was good enough to land him in the 93rd percentile of the field on par 4s (the tournament average was 4.14).

Young shot better than 75% of the golfers at the Masters Tournament on par-5 holes, averaging 4.50 strokes per hole, in comparison to the field average of 4.60.

Young fared better on par 3s than most players his last time out, recording a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the Masters Tournament (the field averaged 1.9).

On the 16 par-3s at the Masters Tournament, Young recorded four bogeys or worse (the other participants averaged 2.5).

Young recorded more birdies or better (nine) than the tournament average of 3.5 on the 40 par-4s at the Masters Tournament.

At that most recent outing, Young's performance on the 40 par-4s included a bogey or worse six times (the field's average was worse, at 8.4).

Young ended the Masters Tournament outperforming the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (5.8) with nine on the 16 par-5 holes.

On the 16 par-5s at the Masters Tournament, Young recorded more bogeys or worse (two) than the tournament average (1.3).

RBC Heritage Time and Date Info

Date: April 13-16, 2023

April 13-16, 2023 Course: Harbour Town Golf Links

Harbour Town Golf Links Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina

Hilton Head, South Carolina Par: 71 / 7,213 yards

71 / 7,213 yards Young Odds to Win: +75000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

All statistics in this article reflect Young's performance prior to the 2023 RBC Heritage.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM and FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.