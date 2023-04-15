After the second round of the RBC Heritage, Harris English is in 60th at -2.

Harris English Insights

English has finished below par on eight occasions, completed his day bogey-free twice and finished nine rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 14 rounds played.

He has carded a top-10 score twice in his last 14 rounds.

English has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 14 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.

English has finished in the top five once in his past five events.

He has qualified for the weekend in three of his past five tournaments.

English has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his past five tournaments. During that same span, he's posted a better-than-average score once.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 24 35 -4 270 0 14 1 2 $2.9M

RBC Heritage Insights and Stats

In English's past nine appearances at this event, he has finished among the top 20 once, and his average finish has been 33rd.

English has made the cut in five of his past nine appearances at this tournament.

English finished 60th on the leaderboard in his previous appearance at this event, in 2023.

In the past year, the Tour has played on courses with an average length of 7,295 yards, 82 yards longer than the 7,213-yard par 71 at this week's event.

The average course English has played in the past year has been 71 yards longer than the 7,213 yards Harbour Town Golf Links will be at for this event.

English's Last Time Out

English finished in the 22nd percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the Masters Tournament, with an average of 3.19 strokes.

His 4.23-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the Masters Tournament placed him in the 43rd percentile.

English was better than 44% of the field at the Masters Tournament on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 4.63 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.60.

English recorded a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the Masters Tournament (the other golfers averaged 1.9).

On the 16 par-3s at the Masters Tournament, English had more bogeys or worse (four) than the tournament average (2.5).

English's one birdie or better on par-4s at the Masters Tournament were less than the tournament average of 3.5.

At that most recent competition, English posted a bogey or worse on 10 of 40 par-4s (the field averaged 8.4).

English finished the Masters Tournament with a birdie or better on seven par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 5.8 on the 16 par-5s.

On the 16 par-5s at the Masters Tournament, English carded one bogey or worse, fewer than the field average of 1.3.

RBC Heritage Time and Date Info

Date: April 13-16, 2023

April 13-16, 2023 Course: Harbour Town Golf Links

Harbour Town Golf Links Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina

Hilton Head, South Carolina Par: 71 / 7,213 yards

71 / 7,213 yards English Odds to Win: +150000

All statistics in this article reflect English's performance prior to the 2023 RBC Heritage.

