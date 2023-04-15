After the second round of the RBC Heritage, Justin Suh is in 60th at -2.

Justin Suh Insights

Suh has finished under par nine times and scored 13 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 18 rounds.

He has recorded one of the five best scores in three of his last 18 rounds played.

Suh has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 18 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day eight times.

In his past five events, Suh has one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.

In his past five appearances, Suh has finished within five shots of the leader one time and with a better-than-average score three times.

Suh will look to extend his streak of made cuts to seven by qualifying for the weekend again.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 17 37 -5 269 0 13 1 2 $1.6M

RBC Heritage Insights and Stats

The most recent time Suh played this event was in 2023, and he finished 60th.

This course is set up to play at 7,213 yards, 82 yards shorter than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

The courses that Suh has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,278 yards, while Harbour Town Golf Links will be at 7,213 yards this week.

Suh's Last Time Out

Suh was above average on the 20 par-3 holes at the Valspar Championship, averaging 3.05 strokes to finish in the 71st percentile of competitors.

His 4.08-stroke average on the 36 par-4 holes at the Valspar Championship ranked in the 62nd percentile of the field (the tournament average was 4.13).

Suh was better than only 23% of the competitors at the Valspar Championship on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 4.88 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.75.

Suh shot better on par 3s than most players his last time out, carding a birdie or better on two of 20 par-3s at the Valspar Championship (the other participants averaged 1.4).

On the 20 par-3s at the Valspar Championship, Suh carded three bogeys or worse (less than the field average of 3.4).

Suh's six birdies or better on par-4s at the Valspar Championship were more than the field average of 3.3.

At that most recent outing, Suh had a bogey or worse on nine of 36 par-4s (the field averaged 6.0).

Suh ended the Valspar Championship recording a birdie or better on five par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 4.3 on the 16 par-5s.

On the 16 par-5s at the Valspar Championship, Suh recorded more bogeys or worse (two) than the field average (1.3).

RBC Heritage Time and Date Info

Date: April 13-16, 2023

April 13-16, 2023 Course: Harbour Town Golf Links

Harbour Town Golf Links Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina

Hilton Head, South Carolina Par: 71 / 7,213 yards

71 / 7,213 yards Suh Odds to Win: +150000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

All statistics in this article reflect Suh's performance prior to the 2023 RBC Heritage.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM and FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.