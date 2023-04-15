Kramer Hickok is in 46th place, with a score of -3, following the second round of the RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links.

Looking to wager on Kramer Hickok at the RBC Heritage this week? Keep reading for the betting trends you can use before you make your picks.

Kramer Hickok Insights

Hickok has finished better than par eight times and scored seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 16 rounds.

He has carded a top-10 score twice in his last 16 rounds.

Over his last 16 rounds, Hickok has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on five occasions.

In his past five tournaments, Hickok's average finish has been 45th.

He has made the cut in four of his past five tournaments.

Hickok has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, since he hasn't posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 30 45 -2 272 0 13 0 0 $595,575

RBC Heritage Insights and Stats

Hickok finished 46th in his only finish at this event in two visits.

Hickok has one made cut in his past two appearances at this tournament.

Hickok finished 46th on the leaderboard in his previous appearance at this event, in 2023.

The par-71 course measures 7,213 yards this week, which is 82 yards shorter than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

The courses that Hickok has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,264 yards, while Harbour Town Golf Links will be at 7,213 yards this week.

Hickok's Last Time Out

Hickok finished in the ninth percentile on the eight par-3 holes at the Valero Texas Open, with an average of 3.25 strokes.

His 4.25-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the Valero Texas Open ranked in the 10th percentile of the field (the tournament average was 4.05).

Hickok was better than only 1% of the field at the Valero Texas Open on par-5 holes, averaging 5.38 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.74.

Hickok carded a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the Valero Texas Open, worse than the field average of 1.5.

On the eight par-3s at the Valero Texas Open, Hickok recorded three bogeys or worse (more than the field average of 2.0).

Hickok's one birdie or better on the 20 par-4s at the Valero Texas Open were less than the field average (5.1).

In that last outing, Hickok's par-4 showing (on 20 holes) included a bogey or worse five times (better than the field's average, 6.3).

Hickok ended the Valero Texas Open with a birdie or better on one par-5 hole, while the field averaged 4.2 on the eight par-5s.

On the eight par-5s at the Valero Texas Open, Hickok recorded fewer bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average of 1.4.

RBC Heritage Time and Date Info

Date: April 13-16, 2023

April 13-16, 2023 Course: Harbour Town Golf Links

Harbour Town Golf Links Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina

Hilton Head, South Carolina Par: 71 / 7,213 yards

71 / 7,213 yards

All statistics in this article reflect Hickok's performance prior to the 2023 RBC Heritage.

