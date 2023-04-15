Luke Donald is in 60th place, with a score of -2, after the second round of the RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links.

Looking to place a bet on Luke Donald at the RBC Heritage this week? Read on for all the stats and odds you can use before you make your picks.

Luke Donald Insights

Over his last 14 rounds, Donald has shot better than par four times, while also carding six rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has yet to finish any of his last 14 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Over his last 14 rounds, Donald has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.

In his past five tournaments, Donald has had an average finish of 48th.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut three times.

Donald has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, since he hasn't posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 18 45 -2 266 0 9 0 0 $329,577

RBC Heritage Insights and Stats

In Donald's previous 11 appearances in this tournament, he has finished among the top five four times. His average finish has been 22nd.

Donald has made the cut in eight of his past 11 appearances at this tournament.

Donald finished 60th in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2023).

The par-71 course measures 7,213 yards this week, which is 82 yards shorter than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

The courses that Donald has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,232 yards, while Harbour Town Golf Links will be at 7,213 yards this week.

Donald's Last Time Out

Donald was in the 57th percentile on par 3s at the Valero Texas Open, with an average of par on the 16 par-3 holes.

He finished in the 70th percentile on par 4s at the Valero Texas Open, averaging 4 strokes on those 40 holes.

Donald was better than just 23% of the competitors at the Valero Texas Open on par-5 holes, averaging 4.94 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.74.

Donald recorded a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the Valero Texas Open (the other competitors averaged 1.5).

On the 16 par-3s at the Valero Texas Open, Donald recorded more bogeys or worse (three) than the tournament average (two).

Donald's seven birdies or better on the 40 par-4s at the Valero Texas Open were more than the field average (5.1).

At that most recent tournament, Donald carded a bogey or worse on five of 40 par-4s (the field averaged 6.3).

Donald ended the Valero Texas Open with a birdie or better on four of 16 par-5s, underperforming the field average, 4.2.

On the 16 par-5s at the Valero Texas Open, Donald had three bogeys or worse, more than the field average of 1.4.

RBC Heritage Time and Date Info

Date: April 13-16, 2023

April 13-16, 2023 Course: Harbour Town Golf Links

Harbour Town Golf Links Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina

Hilton Head, South Carolina Par: 71 / 7,213 yards

71 / 7,213 yards Donald Odds to Win: +75000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

All statistics in this article reflect Donald's performance prior to the 2023 RBC Heritage.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM and FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.