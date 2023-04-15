After the second round of the RBC Heritage, Matthew NeSmith is in 60th at -2.

Matthew NeSmith Insights

NeSmith has finished better than par three times and shot four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds.

He hasn't finished a single of his last 12 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

NeSmith has posted a score within five shots of the day's best in two of his last 12 rounds.

In his past five appearances, NeSmith's average finish has been 50th.

He has made two cuts in his past five tournaments.

NeSmith has not finished within five shots of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 25 38 -3 271 0 15 1 3 $1.7M

RBC Heritage Insights and Stats

In NeSmith's previous four appearances at this tournament, he has finished in the top 20 once. His average finish has been 38th.

NeSmith made the cut in each of his last four attempts at this event.

The most recent time NeSmith played this event was in 2023, and he finished 60th.

Measuring 7,213 yards, Harbour Town Golf Links is set up as a par 71 for this tournament. In the past year, tournaments on Tour have averaged 7,295 yards.

The average course NeSmith has played in the past year (7,272 yards) is 59 yards longer than the course he'll be playing this week (7,213).

NeSmith's Last Time Out

NeSmith shot poorly on the eight par-3 holes at the Valero Texas Open, with an average of 3.13 strokes to finish in the 25th percentile of competitors.

His 4.2-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the Valero Texas Open ranked in the 17th percentile of the field (the tournament average was 4.05).

NeSmith was better than just 27% of the field at the Valero Texas Open on par-5 holes, averaging 4.88 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.74.

NeSmith failed to record a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the Valero Texas Open (the other participants averaged 1.5).

On the eight par-3s at the Valero Texas Open, NeSmith recorded fewer bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average (two).

NeSmith's two birdies or better on par-4s at the Valero Texas Open were less than the field average of 5.1.

In that most recent outing, NeSmith's par-4 showing (on 20 holes) included a bogey or worse five times (better than the field's average, 6.3).

NeSmith finished the Valero Texas Open with a birdie or better on two of eight par-5s, less than the tournament average, 4.2.

On the eight par-5s at the Valero Texas Open, NeSmith recorded one bogey or worse, less than the field average of 1.4.

RBC Heritage Time and Date Info

Date: April 13-16, 2023

April 13-16, 2023 Course: Harbour Town Golf Links

Harbour Town Golf Links Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina

Hilton Head, South Carolina Par: 71 / 7,213 yards

71 / 7,213 yards

All statistics in this article reflect NeSmith's performance prior to the 2023 RBC Heritage.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM and FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.