Max McGreevy is in 60th place, with a score of -2, following the second round of the RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links.

Looking to place a wager on Max McGreevy at the RBC Heritage this week? Keep reading for the statistics you need before you make your picks.

Max McGreevy Insights

Over his last 12 rounds, McGreevy has shot better than par five times, while also posting four rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last 12 rounds played.

McGreevy has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

In his past five appearances, McGreevy's average finish has been 55th.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut twice.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 32 41 -5 264 0 9 1 2 $614,304

RBC Heritage Insights and Stats

McGreevy finished 60th when he last played this event, which was in 2023.

The par-71 course measures 7,213 yards this week, which is 82 yards shorter than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

McGreevy will take to the 7,213-yard course this week at Harbour Town Golf Links after having played courses with an average length of 7,251 yards during the past year.

McGreevy's Last Time Out

McGreevy was rather mediocre on the eight par-3 holes at the Valero Texas Open, averaging par to finish in the 57th percentile of competitors.

He averaged 4.05 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 20) at the Valero Texas Open, which landed him in the 52nd percentile among all competitors.

On the eight par-5 holes at the Valero Texas Open, McGreevy shot better than just 6% of the competitors (averaging 5.13 strokes).

McGreevy carded a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the Valero Texas Open, worse than the field average of 1.5.

On the eight par-3s at the Valero Texas Open, McGreevy carded one bogey or worse (less than the tournament average of two).

McGreevy recorded fewer birdies or better (three) than the tournament average of 5.1 on the 20 par-4s at the Valero Texas Open.

In that most recent tournament, McGreevy's showing on the 20 par-4s included a bogey or worse four times (the field's average was worse, at 6.3).

McGreevy ended the Valero Texas Open carding a birdie or better on two par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 4.2 on the eight par-5s.

On the eight par-5s at the Valero Texas Open, McGreevy underperformed compared to the field average of 1.4 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding three.

RBC Heritage Time and Date Info

Date: April 13-16, 2023

April 13-16, 2023 Course: Harbour Town Golf Links

Harbour Town Golf Links Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina

Hilton Head, South Carolina Par: 71 / 7,213 yards

71 / 7,213 yards

All statistics in this article reflect McGreevy's performance prior to the 2023 RBC Heritage.

