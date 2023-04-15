The RBC Heritage is in progress, and following the second round Patrick Rodgers is in 46th place at -3.

Looking to place a bet on Patrick Rodgers at the RBC Heritage this week? Keep reading for the betting odds and stats you need before you make your picks.

Patrick Rodgers Insights

Over his last 14 rounds, Rodgers has shot below par on seven occasions, while also posting one bogey-free round and seven rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has recorded a top-five score three times in his last 14 rounds.

Rodgers has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in four of his last 14 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day seven times.

Rodgers has finished in the top five in one of his past five appearances.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut three times.

In his past five appearances, Rodgers has finished within five shots of the leader one time and with a better-than-average score once.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 29 26 -8 268 0 19 2 4 $2.3M

RBC Heritage Insights and Stats

Rodgers has not finished inside the top 20 in his past three appearances at this event.

Rodgers has one made cut in his past three appearances at this tournament.

The most recent time Rodgers played this event was in 2023, and he finished 46th.

This tournament will take place on a par 71 listed at 7,213 yards, compared to the average for Tour stops in the past year.

The average course Rodgers has played in the past year (7,291 yards) is 78 yards longer than the course he'll be playing this week (7,213).

Rodgers' Last Time Out

Rodgers was in the 84th percentile on par 3s at the Valero Texas Open, with an average of 2.88 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

He finished in the 80th percentile on par 4s at the Valero Texas Open, averaging 3.98 strokes on those 40 holes.

On the 16 par-5 holes at the Valero Texas Open, Rodgers was better than 89% of the field (averaging 4.50 strokes).

Rodgers recorded a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the Valero Texas Open (the other competitors averaged 1.5).

On the 16 par-3s at the Valero Texas Open, Rodgers recorded fewer bogeys or worse (one) than the field average (2.0).

Rodgers' eight birdies or better on the 40 par-4s at the Valero Texas Open were more than the tournament average (5.1).

In that last competition, Rodgers' par-4 showing (on 40 holes) included a bogey or worse seven times (worse than the field average, 6.3).

Rodgers ended the Valero Texas Open with a birdie or better on 10 of the 16 par-5s, more than the tournament average of 4.2.

On the 16 par-5s at the Valero Texas Open, Rodgers recorded more bogeys or worse (two) than the tournament average (1.4).

RBC Heritage Time and Date Info

Date: April 13-16, 2023

April 13-16, 2023 Course: Harbour Town Golf Links

Harbour Town Golf Links Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina

Hilton Head, South Carolina Par: 71 / 7,213 yards

71 / 7,213 yards Rodgers Odds to Win: +75000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

All statistics in this article reflect Rodgers' performance prior to the 2023 RBC Heritage.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM and FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.