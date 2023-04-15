Entering play in round three at the 2023 RBC Heritage, Jimmy Walker leads with a score of -12. Watch as the action continues from Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head, South Carolina.

How to Watch the 2023 RBC Heritage

Start Time: 7:50 AM ET

7:50 AM ET Venue: Harbour Town Golf Links

Harbour Town Golf Links Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina

Hilton Head, South Carolina Par/Distance: Par 71/7,213 yards

Par 71/7,213 yards Thursday TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Friday TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Saturday TV: Golf Channel, CBS

Golf Channel, CBS Sunday TV: Golf Channel, CBS

RBC Heritage Leaderboard

Current Rank Score Round by Round Jimmy Walker 1st -12 65-65 Justin Rose 2nd -9 66-67 Scottie Scheffler 2nd -9 68-65 Xander Schauffele 2nd -9 67-66 Aaron Rai 5th -8 63-71

RBC Heritage Notable Pairings & Tee Times

Time Group 2:00 PM ET Scottie Scheffler (-9/2nd), Jimmy Walker (-12/1st) 1:50 PM ET Xander Schauffele (-9/2nd), Justin Rose (-9/2nd) 1:30 PM ET Patrick Cantlay (-8/5th), Aaron Rai (-8/5th) 1:20 PM ET Taylor Moore (-7/10th), Viktor Hovland (-8/5th) 1:40 PM ET Tommy Fleetwood (-8/5th), Mark Hubbard (-8/5th) 1:10 PM ET Patton Kizzire (-7/10th), Jordan Spieth (-7/10th) 1:00 PM ET Ben Griffin (-7/10th), Emiliano Grillo (-7/10th) 12:40 PM ET Nate Lashley (-6/18th), Rickie Fowler (-7/10th) 11:25 AM ET Justin Thomas (-5/23rd), Cameron Davis (-5/23rd) 12:25 PM ET Doug Ghim (-6/18th), Jon Rahm (-6/18th)

