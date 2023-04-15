The RBC Heritage is in progress, and after the second round Scott Stallings is in 34th place at -4.

Looking to place a bet on Scott Stallings at the RBC Heritage this week? Read on for the statistics you need before you make your picks.

Scott Stallings Insights

Stallings has finished better than par four times and carded five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 14 rounds.

He has recorded one of the five best scores in two of his last 14 rounds played.

Stallings has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 14 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

In his past five appearances, Stallings' average finish has been 43rd.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut three times.

In his past five appearances, Stallings has posted a score better than average in one of them.

Stallings will try to make the cut for the fourth straight time by making it to the weekend in this tournament.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 26 25 -8 269 0 18 3 5 $4.4M

RBC Heritage Insights and Stats

In his past seven appearances at this event, Stallings has had an average finishing position of 46th.

Stallings has made the cut in four of his past seven appearances at this tournament.

Stallings finished 34th in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2023).

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,295 yards in the past year, while Harbour Town Golf Links is set for 7,213 yards.

The average course Stallings has played in the past year (7,327 yards) is 114 yards longer than the course he'll be playing this week (7,213).

Stallings' Last Time Out

Stallings finished in the 22nd percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the Masters Tournament, with an average of 3.19 strokes.

He finished in the 93rd percentile on par 4s at the Masters Tournament, averaging 3.98 strokes on those 40 holes.

Stallings was better than only 17% of the golfers at the Masters Tournament on par-5 holes, averaging 4.88 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.60.

Stallings failed to card a birdie on any of the 16 par-3s at the Masters Tournament (the other competitors averaged 1.9).

On the 16 par-3s at the Masters Tournament, Stallings had three bogeys or worse (the other competitors averaged 2.5).

Stallings' eight birdies or better on par-4s at the Masters Tournament were more than the tournament average of 3.5.

At that last outing, Stallings' performance on the 40 par-4s included a bogey or worse six times (the field's average was worse, at 8.4).

Stallings ended the Masters Tournament recording a birdie or better on six par-5 holes, while the field averaged 5.8 on the 16 par-5s.

On the 16 par-5s at the Masters Tournament, Stallings had three bogeys or worse, more than the tournament average of 1.3.

RBC Heritage Time and Date Info

Date: April 13-16, 2023

April 13-16, 2023 Course: Harbour Town Golf Links

Harbour Town Golf Links Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina

Hilton Head, South Carolina Par: 71 / 7,213 yards

71 / 7,213 yards Stallings Odds to Win: +50000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

All statistics in this article reflect Stallings' performance prior to the 2023 RBC Heritage.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM and FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.