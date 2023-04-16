Matt Olson Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Royals - April 16
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Atlanta Braves and Matt Olson, who went 2-for-4 with an RBI last time out, take on Zack Greinke and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) in his last game against the Royals.
Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Royals Starter: Zack Greinke
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)
Looking to place a prop bet on Matt Olson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Matt Olson At The Plate
- Olson is batting .317 with five doubles, five home runs and 11 walks.
- Among qualified batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 40th, his on-base percentage ranks 28th, and he is 12th in the league in slugging.
- In 66.7% of his games this year (10 of 15), Olson has picked up at least one hit, and in seven of those games (46.7%) he recorded more than one.
- He has gone deep in four games this season (26.7%), homering in 7% of his plate appearances.
- Olson has driven home a run in nine games this season (60.0%), including more than one RBI in 26.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- He has scored in 60.0% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 20.0%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|8
|4 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (75.0%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (62.5%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (75.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (37.5%)
|4 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (62.5%)
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 16th in MLB.
- The Royals' 5.00 team ERA ranks 23rd among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to give up 20 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 20th in the league).
- Greinke gets the start for the Royals, his fourth of the season. He is 0-3 with a 3.31 ERA and 11 strikeouts through 16 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the right-hander threw five innings against the Texas Rangers, allowing three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 39-year-old's 3.31 ERA ranks 41st, 1.347 WHIP ranks 56th, and 6.1 K/9 ranks 75th among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.